C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Is Currently -316.34% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In last trading session, C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) saw 0.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.30 trading at $0.74 or 6.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $549.93M. That closing price of CCCC’s stock is at a discount of -316.34% from its 52-week high price of $51.21 and is indicating a premium of 60.65% from its 52-week low price of $4.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 629.65K if we extend that period to 3-months.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.40%, in the last five days CCCC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/08/22 when the stock touched $12.30 price level, adding 7.03% to its value on the day. C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -61.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.68% in past 5-day. C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) showed a performance of 26.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.22 million shares which calculate 6.6 days to cover the short interests.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that C4 Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -48.25% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -48.35% while that of industry is 0.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -35.30% in the current quarter and calculating -45.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -28.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.64 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.86 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

CCCC Dividends

C4 Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 09 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 106.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.19% institutions for C4 Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. RTW Investments LP is the top institutional holder at CCCC for having 4.53 million shares of worth $109.95 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 9.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 4.38 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $106.2 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.68 million shares of worth $14.42 million or 3.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.59 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $38.54 million in the company or a holder of 3.27% of company’s stock.