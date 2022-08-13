BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Could Actually Go To $4.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.15 trading at $0.12 or 5.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $289.67M. That closing price of BZFD’s stock is at a discount of -586.98% from its 52-week high price of $14.77 and is indicating a premium of 30.23% from its 52-week low price of $1.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 371.18K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter.

BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.91%, in the last five days BZFD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/12/22 when the stock touched $2.15 price level, adding 0.46% to its value on the day. BuzzFeed Inc.’s shares saw a change of -59.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.36% in past 5-day. BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) showed a performance of 27.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.12 million shares which calculate 5.64 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -86.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 6.98% for stock’s current value.

BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BuzzFeed Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -51.47% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -966.67% while that of industry is 30.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 21.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $108.13 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $117.16 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

BZFD Dividends

BuzzFeed Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 48.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35.90% institutions for BuzzFeed Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. NEA Management Company, LLC is the top institutional holder at BZFD for having 15.33 million shares of worth $80.66 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 13.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is General Atlantic, L.P., which was holding about 7.86 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $41.36 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.74 million shares of worth $3.89 million or 0.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.67 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.54 million in the company or a holder of 0.58% of company’s stock.