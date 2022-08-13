Buy, Sell Or Hold Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) At $4.00?

In last trading session, Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.00 trading at -$0.16 or -3.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $108.32M. That closing price of QUBT’s stock is at a discount of -122.5% from its 52-week high price of $8.90 and is indicating a premium of 64.5% from its 52-week low price of $1.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 365.43K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.85%, in the last five days QUBT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/12/22 when the stock touched $4.00 price level, adding 6.98% to its value on the day. Quantum Computing Inc.’s shares saw a change of 17.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.19% in past 5-day. Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) showed a performance of 54.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.43 million shares which calculate 1.85 days to cover the short interests.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) estimates and forecasts

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $100k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

QUBT Dividends

Quantum Computing Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 46.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.08% institutions for Quantum Computing Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at QUBT for having 0.91 million shares of worth $2.37 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 3.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.21 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.54 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.58 million shares of worth $1.5 million or 1.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.28 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.72 million in the company or a holder of 0.95% of company’s stock.