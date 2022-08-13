BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Up 39.55% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.87 trading at $0.11 or 6.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $79.53M. That closing price of BLRX’s stock is at a discount of -68.45% from its 52-week high price of $3.15 and is indicating a premium of 45.99% from its 52-week low price of $1.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 127.57K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.25%, in the last five days BLRX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/12/22 when the stock touched $1.87 price level, adding 5.08% to its value on the day. BioLineRx Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -8.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.47% in past 5-day. BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) showed a performance of 39.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.41 million shares which calculate 3.96 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.08 to the stock, which implies a rise of 83.12% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $19.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -916.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -274.33% for stock’s current value.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BioLineRx Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 4.47% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.00% while that of industry is 11.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 53.30% in the current quarter and calculating 53.30% increase in the next quarter.

BLRX Dividends

BioLineRx Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.21% institutions for BioLineRx Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at BLRX for having 0.27 million shares of worth $0.46 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC, which was holding about 0.27 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.46 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 32026.0 shares of worth $49960.0 or 0.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19489.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $24945.0 in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.