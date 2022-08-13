Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Shares Are Up 4.26% From The Lows, But Can They Stay Up?

In last trading session, Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) saw 0.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.41 trading at $0.04 or 2.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $26.06M. That closing price of BFRI’s stock is at a discount of -937.59% from its 52-week high price of $14.63 and is indicating a premium of 4.26% from its 52-week low price of $1.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 622.37K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.28 in the current quarter.

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.92%, in the last five days BFRI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/08/22 when the stock touched $1.41 price level, adding 9.03% to its value on the day. Biofrontera Inc.’s shares saw a change of -81.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.62% in past 5-day. Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) showed a performance of -22.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.23 million shares which calculate 0.33 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 90.9% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1318.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -680.14% for stock’s current value.

Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Biofrontera Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -61.68% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 89.95% while that of industry is 0.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 45.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.76 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.26 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

BFRI Dividends

Biofrontera Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 42.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 24.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.98% institutions for Biofrontera Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. is the top institutional holder at BFRI for having 0.25 million shares of worth $0.82 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 1.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.15 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.80% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.5 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 93404.0 shares of worth $0.31 million or 0.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 57759.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.19 million in the company or a holder of 0.30% of company’s stock.