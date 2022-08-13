Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO) Drops -0.97 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In last trading session, Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.36 trading at -$0.16 or -0.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.75B. That closing price of BLCO’s stock is at a discount of -23.47% from its 52-week high price of $20.20 and is indicating a premium of 25.43% from its 52-week low price of $12.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.97%, in the last five days BLCO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/11/22 when the stock touched $16.36 price level, adding 4.77% to its value on the day. Bausch + Lomb Corporation’s shares saw a change of -18.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.48% in past 5-day. Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO) showed a performance of 2.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.44 million shares which calculate 3.72 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.47% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -113.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.91% for stock’s current value.

BLCO Dividends

Bausch + Lomb Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.79% institutions for Bausch + Lomb Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Foundry Partners, LLC is the top institutional holder at BLCO for having 0.28 million shares of worth $4.25 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is River Road Asset Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.14 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.15 million.

On the other hand, First Trust U.S. Equity Opportunities ETF and BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.43 million shares of worth $6.54 million or 0.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.39 million shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $6.68 million in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.