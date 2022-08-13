Analysts Say Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Can Really Get To $4.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.91 trading at $0.09 or 11.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $58.72M. That closing price of FRSX’s stock is at a discount of -304.4% from its 52-week high price of $3.68 and is indicating a premium of 46.15% from its 52-week low price of $0.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 485.46K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.23%, in the last five days FRSX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/12/22 when the stock touched $0.91 price level, adding 5.6% to its value on the day. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -46.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 40.00% in past 5-day. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) showed a performance of 40.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.66 million shares which calculate 1.42 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 77.25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -339.56% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -339.56% for stock’s current value.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $80k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $100k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

FRSX Dividends

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.80% institutions for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at FRSX for having 2.64 million shares of worth $2.93 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 4.10% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd, which was holding about 2.29 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.54 million.