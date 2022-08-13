Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Could Experience -42.27% Growth

In last trading session, Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.23 trading at $0.34 or 6.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $292.62M. That closing price of AKTS’s stock is at a discount of -105.54% from its 52-week high price of $10.75 and is indicating a premium of 37.86% from its 52-week low price of $3.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 412.05K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.95%, in the last five days AKTS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/12/22 when the stock touched $5.23 price level, adding 0.19% to its value on the day. Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -21.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.64% in past 5-day. Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) showed a performance of 52.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.97 million shares which calculate 14.19 days to cover the short interests.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Akoustis Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -11.05% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -12.82% while that of industry is -20.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 17.40% in the current quarter and calculating 14.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 146.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.18 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.77 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $2.16 million and $2.01 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 186.50% while estimating it to be 286.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -20.20% during past 5 years.

AKTS Dividends

Akoustis Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 31 and February 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.70 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54.70% institutions for Akoustis Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.

On the other hand, Blackrock Inc. and Elemental Capital Partners LLC are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.13 million shares of worth $20.32 million or 5.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.55 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $16.61 million in the company or a holder of 4.57% of company’s stock.