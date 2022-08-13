Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock Ripped -14.36% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In last trading session, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) saw 0.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.15 trading at $2.16 or 8.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.48B. That closing price of AGIO’s stock is at a discount of -81.1% from its 52-week high price of $50.98 and is indicating a premium of 40.5% from its 52-week low price of $16.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.79 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 729.87K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.68 in the current quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.31%, in the last five days AGIO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/08/22 when the stock touched $28.15 price level, adding 4.87% to its value on the day. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.35% in past 5-day. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) showed a performance of 23.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.45 million shares which calculate 10.83 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $37.20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $48.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -70.52% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 39.61% for stock’s current value.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -9.34% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -126.03% while that of industry is 5.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -7.70% in the current quarter and calculating 5.20% increase in the next quarter.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.85 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.77 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -23.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 39.00%.

AGIO Dividends

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 01 and November 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 110.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 111.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 110.13% institutions for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at AGIO for having 5.2 million shares of worth $151.43 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 9.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, which was holding about 5.15 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.40% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $149.87 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.15 million shares of worth $113.11 million or 9.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.23 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $49.44 million in the company or a holder of 4.07% of company’s stock.