After A -8.78% Fall This Year Is Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) saw 0.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.04 trading at $0.13 or 1.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.40B. That closing price of AMPS’s stock is at a discount of -25.55% from its 52-week high price of $11.35 and is indicating a premium of 52.88% from its 52-week low price of $4.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 735.80K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.46%, in the last five days AMPS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/08/22 when the stock touched $9.04 price level, adding 5.54% to its value on the day. Altus Power Inc.’s shares saw a change of -13.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.99% in past 5-day. Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) showed a performance of 40.16% in past 30-days.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Altus Power Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 22.83% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 650.00% while that of industry is 15.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 45.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $23.78 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $29.35 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

AMPS Dividends

Altus Power Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 58.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 37.07% institutions for Altus Power Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackstone Inc is the top institutional holder at AMPS for having 28.83 million shares of worth $260.58 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 18.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ValueAct Holdings, L.P., which was holding about 4.0 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.60% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $36.16 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.25 million shares of worth $20.3 million or 1.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.17 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $10.6 million in the company or a holder of 0.76% of company’s stock.