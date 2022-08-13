Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) Is Up 3.91% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.99 trading at $0.24 or 6.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $410.49M. That closing price of ADGI’s stock is at a discount of -1875.44% from its 52-week high price of $78.82 and is indicating a premium of 39.6% from its 52-week low price of $2.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 789.39K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.57 in the current quarter.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.40%, in the last five days ADGI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/08/22 when the stock touched $3.99 price level, adding 0.99% to its value on the day. Adagio Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -45.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.25% in past 5-day. Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) showed a performance of 3.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.92 million shares which calculate 4.31 days to cover the short interests.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -45.64% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 57.14% while that of industry is 0.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -216.70% in the current quarter and calculating 53.10% increase in the next quarter.

ADGI Dividends

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.17% institutions for Adagio Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at ADGI for having 15.23 million shares of worth $69.46 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 13.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is M28 Capital Management LP, which was holding about 6.4 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29.18 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.77 million shares of worth $17.08 million or 5.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.97 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $9.0 million in the company or a holder of 1.80% of company’s stock.