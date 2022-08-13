Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Has Recovered -72.28 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -283.19% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.91 trading at $1.18 or 10.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $908.22M. That closing price of ACCD’s stock is at a discount of -283.19% from its 52-week high price of $49.47 and is indicating a premium of 64.29% from its 52-week low price of $4.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Accolade Inc. (ACCD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.71 in the current quarter.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.06%, in the last five days ACCD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/12/22 when the stock touched $12.91 price level, adding 0.77% to its value on the day. Accolade Inc.’s shares saw a change of -51.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.20% in past 5-day. Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) showed a performance of 36.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.37 million shares which calculate 2.63 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.41 to the stock, which implies a fall of -13.15% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -23.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 38.03% for stock’s current value.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Accolade Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -39.70% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -355.94% while that of industry is 11.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 26.80% in the current quarter and calculating -290.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $82.85 million for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $88.77 million in the next quarter that will end on Nov 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -11.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.90%.

ACCD Dividends

Accolade Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on January 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.82% institutions for Accolade Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ACCD for having 6.25 million shares of worth $46.25 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 8.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5.01 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $87.94 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.08 million shares of worth $45.01 million or 8.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.88 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $13.89 million in the company or a holder of 2.64% of company’s stock.