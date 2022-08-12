With 33.85% From The Low, Is Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Up For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.25 trading at $0.34 or 11.68% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $53.51M. That most recent trading price of NOVN’s stock is at a discount of -225.54% from its 52-week high price of $10.58 and is indicating a premium of 33.85% from its 52-week low price of $2.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 95970.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 148.11K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 11.68%, in the last five days NOVN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/12/22 when the stock touched $3.25 price level, subtracting 0.0% to its value on the day. Novan Inc.’s shares saw a change of -30.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.20% in past 5-day. Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) showed a performance of 14.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.6 million shares which calculate 2.64 days to cover the short interests.

Novan Inc. (NOVN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Novan Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -28.68% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -25.29% while that of industry is 11.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -35.30% in the current quarter and calculating -4.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 577.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.28 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.63 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 55.50% during past 5 years.

NOVN Dividends

Novan Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 08 and November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.73% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.36% institutions for Novan Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at NOVN for having 0.79 million shares of worth $2.46 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 4.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.38 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.19 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.55 million shares of worth $1.7 million or 2.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.21 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.65 million in the company or a holder of 1.09% of company’s stock.