Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Rebounded 61.07% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In last trading session, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) saw 6.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.98 trading at $0.43 or 16.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $261.70M. That closing price of WVE’s stock is at a discount of -122.82% from its 52-week high price of $6.64 and is indicating a premium of 61.07% from its 52-week low price of $1.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 513.74K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.54 in the current quarter.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 16.86%, in the last five days WVE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/11/22 when the stock touched $2.98 price level, adding 35.78% to its value on the day. Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -5.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.65% in past 5-day. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) showed a performance of -26.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.89 million shares which calculate 2.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.43 to the stock, which implies a rise of 64.65% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $17.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -470.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.67% for stock’s current value.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 18.73% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.83% while that of industry is 0.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 30.80% in the current quarter and calculating -225.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -62.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.83 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.33 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.70% during past 5 years.

WVE Dividends

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 02 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.87% institutions for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at WVE for having 7.78 million shares of worth $15.55 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 12.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is M28 Capital Management LP, which was holding about 5.85 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.7 million.

On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.86 million shares of worth $7.52 million or 6.30% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.54 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.75 million in the company or a holder of 0.88% of company’s stock.