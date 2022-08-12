Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Jumps 8.26 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In last trading session, Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) saw 5.29 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.80 trading at $0.9 or 8.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $653.96M. That closing price of VRNA’s stock is at a discount of -24.49% from its 52-week high price of $14.69 and is indicating a premium of 71.1% from its 52-week low price of $3.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 735.21K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.26%, in the last five days VRNA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the stock touched $11.80 price level, adding 19.67% to its value on the day. Verona Pharma plc’s shares saw a change of 75.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved 91.87% in past 5-day. Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) showed a performance of 142.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18410.0 shares which calculate 0.23 days to cover the short interests.

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Verona Pharma plc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 98.65% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -53.13% while that of industry is 0.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -2.70% in the current quarter and calculating -243.80% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -79.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.17 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

VRNA Dividends

Verona Pharma plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.65% institutions for Verona Pharma plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at VRNA for having 5.69 million shares of worth $28.42 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 9.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, which was holding about 5.11 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $25.49 million.

On the other hand, Tekla World Healthcare Fund and Tekla Life Sciences Investors are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.44 million shares of worth $2.18 million or 0.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.32 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.58 million in the company or a holder of 0.52% of company’s stock.