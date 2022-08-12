United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA) Is Now 58.76% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA) saw 1.0 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.94 trading at $0.04 or 2.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.07M. That closing price of USEA’s stock is at a discount of -361.34% from its 52-week high price of $8.95 and is indicating a premium of 58.76% from its 52-week low price of $0.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.10%, in the last five days USEA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/08/22 when the stock touched $1.94 price level, adding 10.6% to its value on the day. United Maritime Corporation’s shares saw a change of -33.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.11% in past 5-day. United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA) showed a performance of -39.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.5 million shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.
USEA Dividends
United Maritime Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 2.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.77% institutions for United Maritime Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company.