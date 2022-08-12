Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Surged 4.80% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In last trading session, Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) saw 1.26 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $49.08 trading at -$3.56 or -6.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.45B. That closing price of TWST’s stock is at a discount of -185.23% from its 52-week high price of $139.99 and is indicating a premium of 48.92% from its 52-week low price of $25.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.31 in the current quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.76%, in the last five days TWST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/08/22 when the stock touched $49.08 price level, adding 16.47% to its value on the day. Twist Bioscience Corporation’s shares saw a change of -36.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.80% in past 5-day. Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) showed a performance of 15.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.66 million shares which calculate 5.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $49.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $35.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $60.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -22.25% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 28.69% for stock’s current value.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Twist Bioscience Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -24.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -40.32% while that of industry is 0.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -59.80% in the current quarter and calculating -63.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 48.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $51.45 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $54.91 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -13.70% during past 5 years.

TWST Dividends

Twist Bioscience Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 02 and February 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 106.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 114.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 106.62% institutions for Twist Bioscience Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at TWST for having 6.63 million shares of worth $327.61 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 11.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 6.27 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $219.12 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.75 million shares of worth $130.95 million or 6.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.67 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $93.47 million in the company or a holder of 4.75% of company’s stock.