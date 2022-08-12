The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Currently -45.55% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In recent trading session, The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $54.47 trading at -$0.29 or -0.52% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $18.72B. That most recent trading price of MOS’s stock is at a discount of -45.55% from its 52-week high price of $79.28 and is indicating a premium of 46.5% from its 52-week low price of $29.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.93 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.52%, in the last five days MOS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/11/22 when the stock touched $54.47 price level, adding 2.0% to its value on the day. The Mosaic Company’s shares saw a change of 39.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.90% in past 5-day. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) showed a performance of 18.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.81 million shares which calculate 1.8 days to cover the short interests.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Mosaic Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 22.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 170.24% while that of industry is -55.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 193.30% in the current quarter and calculating 86.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 66.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.74 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.32 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $3.65 billion and $3.84 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 57.20% while estimating it to be 38.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 38.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 153.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.89%.

MOS Dividends

The Mosaic Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 31 and November 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 91.61% institutions for The Mosaic Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at MOS for having 41.58 million shares of worth $2.76 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 11.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 29.52 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.96 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 10.63 million shares of worth $706.68 million or 2.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.1 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $538.94 million in the company or a holder of 2.24% of company’s stock.