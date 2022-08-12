Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Is Currently -395.32% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In recent trading session, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) saw 2.78 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.78 trading at $0.37 or 15.35% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $60.89M. That most recent trading price of TERN’s stock is at a discount of -395.32% from its 52-week high price of $13.77 and is indicating a premium of 47.84% from its 52-week low price of $1.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 81050.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 160.01K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.59 in the current quarter.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 15.35%, in the last five days TERN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/12/22 when the stock touched $2.78 price level, adding 22.78% to its value on the day. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -65.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.62% in past 5-day. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) showed a performance of -7.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 73760.0 shares which calculate 0.5 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.22% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -79.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -43.88% for stock’s current value.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -40.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -10.86% while that of industry is 0.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -37.20% in the current quarter and calculating -29.80% decrease in the next quarter.

TERN Dividends

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 93.04% institutions for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at TERN for having 3.79 million shares of worth $11.26 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 15.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vivo Capital, LLC, which was holding about 2.68 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.95 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.25 million shares of worth $0.73 million or 0.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.1 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.31 million in the company or a holder of 0.41% of company’s stock.