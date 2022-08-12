SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At $105.00.

In last trading session, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) saw 3.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.26 trading at -$1.23 or -4.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.30B. That closing price of SWTX’s stock is at a discount of -185.63% from its 52-week high price of $80.72 and is indicating a premium of 51.88% from its 52-week low price of $13.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.99 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.34 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.17%, in the last five days SWTX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/08/22 when the stock touched $28.26 price level, adding 28.96% to its value on the day. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -54.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.82% in past 5-day. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) showed a performance of -2.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.87 million shares which calculate 10.89 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $80.20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 64.76% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $51.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $105.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -271.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -80.47% for stock’s current value.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -51.48% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -52.09% while that of industry is 0.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -23.70% in the current quarter and calculating -42.90% decrease in the next quarter.

SWTX Dividends

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 100.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 111.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 100.95% institutions for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at SWTX for having 6.05 million shares of worth $341.25 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 12.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., which was holding about 6.03 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $340.24 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.28 million shares of worth $80.65 million or 6.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.58 million shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $48.79 million in the company or a holder of 5.21% of company’s stock.