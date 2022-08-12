SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) Currently -233.79% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) saw 2.21 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.41 trading at $0.11 or 2.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $786.52M. That closing price of SLGC’s stock is at a discount of -233.79% from its 52-week high price of $14.72 and is indicating a premium of 11.11% from its 52-week low price of $3.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.84 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.56%, in the last five days SLGC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/08/22 when the stock touched $4.41 price level, adding 14.37% to its value on the day. SomaLogic Inc.’s shares saw a change of -62.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.45% in past 5-day. SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) showed a performance of -10.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.13 million shares which calculate 5.18 days to cover the short interests.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SomaLogic Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -55.36% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -28.57% while that of industry is 11.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 31.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $24.82 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $27.47 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

SLGC Dividends

SomaLogic Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.34% institutions for SomaLogic Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Casdin Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at SLGC for having 12.39 million shares of worth $99.36 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 6.80% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Madryn Asset Management, Lp, which was holding about 7.47 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $59.9 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 8.6 million shares of worth $38.86 million or 4.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.72 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $37.84 million in the company or a holder of 2.59% of company’s stock.