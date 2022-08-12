Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Has Reached A Distance Of 42.62% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) saw 2.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.22 trading at -$0.08 or -6.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $58.28M. That closing price of SIEN’s stock is at a discount of -505.74% from its 52-week high price of $7.39 and is indicating a premium of 42.62% from its 52-week low price of $0.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 752.42K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.15%, in the last five days SIEN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/08/22 when the stock touched $1.22 price level, adding 26.06% to its value on the day. Sientra Inc.’s shares saw a change of -66.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.09% in past 5-day. Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) showed a performance of 48.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.69 million shares which calculate 15.2 days to cover the short interests.

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sientra Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -60.65% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.45% while that of industry is 1.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 34.30% in the current quarter and calculating -175.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $23.75 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $22.59 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $20.68 million and $18.34 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 14.80% while estimating it to be 23.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 18.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

SIEN Dividends

Sientra Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 09 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78.56% institutions for Sientra Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SIEN for having 3.77 million shares of worth $8.37 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 6.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 3.39 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.54 million.

On the other hand, Baron Discovery Fund and Needham Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.37 million shares of worth $5.25 million or 3.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.2 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $4.87 million in the company or a holder of 3.51% of company’s stock.