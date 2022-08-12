SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Is -8.46% Lower Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above -$0.0918?

In recent trading session, SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.20 trading at $0.01 or 0.84% at last check today. That most recent trading price of SPRC’s stock is at a discount of -608.33% from its 52-week high price of $8.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 857.42K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.84%, in the last five days SPRC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/08/22 when the stock touched $1.20 price level, adding 17.81% to its value on the day. SciSparc Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -80.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.46% in past 5-day. SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) showed a performance of -32.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 73640.0 shares which calculate 0.38 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 94.0% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $20.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1566.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1566.67% for stock’s current value.

SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SciSparc Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -77.12% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 59.36% while that of industry is 11.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

SPRC Dividends

SciSparc Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.46% institutions for SciSparc Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company.