SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Has Reached A Distance Of 46.31% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) saw 11.82 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $65.15 trading at $0.82 or 1.27% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.05B. That most recent trading price of SAIL’s stock is at a premium of 0.69% from its 52-week high price of $64.70 and is indicating a premium of 46.31% from its 52-week low price of $34.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.83 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.27%, in the last five days SAIL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/12/22 when the stock touched $65.15 price level, adding 0.02% to its value on the day. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 33.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.02% in past 5-day. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) showed a performance of 2.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.26 million shares which calculate 8.63 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $65.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.15% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $65.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $65.25. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -0.15% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.15% for stock’s current value.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 62.12% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -340.00% while that of industry is 11.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $123.48 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $131.55 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -459.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

SAIL Dividends

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 107.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 108.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 107.13% institutions for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SAIL for having 11.43 million shares of worth $585.21 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 12.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HMI Capital Management, LP, which was holding about 9.16 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $468.66 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.72 million shares of worth $170.58 million or 2.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.68 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $137.2 million in the company or a holder of 2.84% of company’s stock.