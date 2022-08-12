Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ:REED): -280.95% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In last trading session, Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) saw 1.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.21 trading at $0.0 or -2.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $23.83M. That closing price of REED’s stock is at a discount of -280.95% from its 52-week high price of $0.80 and is indicating a premium of 33.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 580.96K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Reed’s Inc. (REED), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.03%, in the last five days REED remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/08/22 when the stock touched $0.21 price level, adding 6.42% to its value on the day. Reed’s Inc.’s shares saw a change of -42.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.76% in past 5-day. Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) showed a performance of 26.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.37 million shares which calculate 0.54 days to cover the short interests.

Reed’s Inc. (REED) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Reed’s Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -35.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 33.33% while that of industry is 3.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -33.30% in the current quarter and calculating 50.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 21.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $14.37 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $16.92 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $11.27 million and $12.4 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 27.50% while estimating it to be 36.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -7.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

REED Dividends

Reed’s Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32.60% institutions for Reed’s Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at REED for having 18.01 million shares of worth $5.41 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 15.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 3.58 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.07 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.4 million shares of worth $0.72 million or 2.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.11 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.33 million in the company or a holder of 0.99% of company’s stock.