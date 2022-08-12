Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE:QNGY) -0.60% Down Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.0024?

In last trading session, Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE:QNGY) saw 5.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.40 trading at -$0.01 or -1.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $51.73M. That closing price of QNGY’s stock is at a discount of -2425.0% from its 52-week high price of $10.10 and is indicating a premium of 22.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.47 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE:QNGY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.89%, in the last five days QNGY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/10/22 when the stock touched $0.40 price level, adding 24.53% to its value on the day. Quanergy Systems Inc.’s shares saw a change of -96.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.60% in past 5-day. Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE:QNGY) showed a performance of 17.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.06 million shares which calculate 0.4 days to cover the short interests.

QNGY Dividends

Quanergy Systems Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE:QNGY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 40.30% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.13% institutions for Quanergy Systems Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at QNGY for having 0.68 million shares of worth $1.24 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.44 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.81 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.68 million shares of worth $1.24 million or 0.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 71523.0 shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $36176.0 in the company or a holder of 0.08% of company’s stock.