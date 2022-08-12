PARTS iD Inc. (AMEX:ID) Rises 31.65%, But An Additional Surge May Follow.

In last trading session, PARTS iD Inc. (AMEX:ID) saw 1.08 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.83 trading at $0.44 or 31.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $68.30M. That closing price of ID’s stock is at a discount of -273.77% from its 52-week high price of $6.84 and is indicating a premium of 53.01% from its 52-week low price of $0.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 14190.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 37.21K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PARTS iD Inc. (ID), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

PARTS iD Inc. (AMEX:ID) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 31.65%, in the last five days ID remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/11/22 when the stock touched $1.83 price level, adding 17.57% to its value on the day. PARTS iD Inc.’s shares saw a change of -25.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 35.56% in past 5-day. PARTS iD Inc. (AMEX:ID) showed a performance of 59.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25260.0 shares which calculate 0.72 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31.46% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -118.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 45.36% for stock’s current value.

PARTS iD Inc. (ID) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -50.00% in the current quarter and calculating 110.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -3.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $109.1 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $112.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

ID Dividends

PARTS iD Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PARTS iD Inc. (AMEX:ID)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 82.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.36% institutions for PARTS iD Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Coliseum Capital Management, Llc is the top institutional holder at ID for having 0.25 million shares of worth $0.54 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Must Asset Management Inc., which was holding about 0.21 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.46 million.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.2 million shares of worth $0.43 million or 0.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.15 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.32 million in the company or a holder of 0.44% of company’s stock.