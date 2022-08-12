Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) Is Currently -2072.27% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In last trading session, Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) saw 1.06 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.20 trading at -$0.14 or -5.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $27.32M. That closing price of OST’s stock is at a discount of -2072.27% from its 52-week high price of $47.79 and is indicating a premium of 30.91% from its 52-week low price of $1.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.98%, in the last five days OST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/08/22 when the stock touched $2.20 price level, adding 36.96% to its value on the day. Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -94.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.39% in past 5-day. Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) showed a performance of 37.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26670.0 shares which calculate 0.09 days to cover the short interests.

OST Dividends

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 48.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company.