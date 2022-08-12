NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Stock Dropped -83.11% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) saw 1.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.81 trading at $0.08 or 10.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $55.53M. That closing price of NRXP’s stock is at a discount of -2159.26% from its 52-week high price of $18.30 and is indicating a premium of 39.51% from its 52-week low price of $0.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.75%, in the last five days NRXP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/11/22 when the stock touched $0.81 price level, adding 1.94% to its value on the day. NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -83.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.95% in past 5-day. NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) showed a performance of 39.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.53 million shares which calculate 3.45 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 59.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -146.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -146.91% for stock’s current value.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -70.42% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 94.20% while that of industry is 11.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

NRXP Dividends

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 48.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.35% institutions for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at NRXP for having 6.26 million shares of worth $15.34 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 9.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.08 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.63 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.7 million shares of worth $1.71 million or 1.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.33 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.81 million in the company or a holder of 0.49% of company’s stock.