Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) 41.18% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) saw 9.91 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.70 trading at $0.28 or 19.72% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $15.34M. That most recent trading price of NEPT’s stock is at a discount of -1547.06% from its 52-week high price of $28.00 and is indicating a premium of 41.18% from its 52-week low price of $1.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 274.49K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.91 in the current quarter.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 19.72%, in the last five days NEPT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/12/22 when the stock touched $1.70 price level, adding 12.37% to its value on the day. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s shares saw a change of -90.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.00% in past 5-day. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) showed a performance of -7.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.33 million shares which calculate 0.91 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.94 to the stock, which implies a rise of 92.25% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $21.94 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $21.94. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1190.59% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1190.59% for stock’s current value.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -85.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 99.15% while that of industry is 5.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 83.80% in the current quarter and calculating 64.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 30.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.44 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $14.69 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -47.60% during past 5 years.

NEPT Dividends

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on July 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.19% institutions for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at NEPT for having 57142.0 shares of worth $98249.0. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Penserra Capital Management LLC, which was holding about 44282.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.60% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $76138.0.

On the other hand, Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and Cambria ETF Tr-Cambria Cannabis ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 46534.0 shares of worth $80010.0 or 0.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 21795.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $37474.0 in the company or a holder of 0.30% of company’s stock.