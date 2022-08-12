Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Adds 2.30% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In recent trading session, Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE:MCW) saw 2.07 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.70 trading at -$1.3 or -10.83% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.61B. That most recent trading price of MCW’s stock is at a discount of -100.93% from its 52-week high price of $21.50 and is indicating a premium of 3.27% from its 52-week low price of $10.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.11 in the current quarter.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE:MCW) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.83%, in the last five days MCW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/08/22 when the stock touched $10.70 price level, adding 14.88% to its value on the day. Mister Car Wash Inc.’s shares saw a change of -34.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.30% in past 5-day. Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE:MCW) showed a performance of 4.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.86 million shares which calculate 11.42 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.2% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $28.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -161.68% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 6.54% for stock’s current value.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Mister Car Wash Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -31.23% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2.27% while that of industry is -4.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $226.24 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $220.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $194.31 million and $191.46 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 16.40% while estimating it to be 15.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -43.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -138.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.90%.

MCW Dividends

Mister Car Wash Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE:MCW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 100.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 100.08% institutions for Mister Car Wash Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. is the top institutional holder at MCW for having 219.21 million shares of worth $2.35 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 72.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc, which was holding about 9.99 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $107.28 million.

On the other hand, Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund and Janus Henderson Triton Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.12 million shares of worth $33.55 million or 1.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.93 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $31.49 million in the company or a holder of 0.97% of company’s stock.