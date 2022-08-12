Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR), Stock Drops -61.59% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In last trading session, Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) saw 50.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.98 trading at $0.79 or 15.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.61B. That closing price of MTTR’s stock is at a discount of -528.76% from its 52-week high price of $37.60 and is indicating a premium of 41.3% from its 52-week low price of $3.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.86 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Matterport Inc. (MTTR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.14 in the current quarter.

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 15.22%, in the last five days MTTR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/11/22 when the stock touched $5.98 price level, adding 19.73% to its value on the day. Matterport Inc.’s shares saw a change of -71.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.84% in past 5-day. Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) showed a performance of 54.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 36.26 million shares which calculate 5.7 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.29 to the stock, which implies a rise of 35.63% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -150.84% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -17.06% for stock’s current value.

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Matterport Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -32.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -117.39% while that of industry is 11.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $29.6 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $32.93 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -692.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 26.40%.

MTTR Dividends

Matterport Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 10 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 37.02% institutions for Matterport Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. DCM International VI, Ltd. is the top institutional holder at MTTR for having 19.86 million shares of worth $161.25 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 7.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 11.88 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $96.48 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.31 million shares of worth $43.14 million or 1.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.89 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $17.89 million in the company or a holder of 1.73% of company’s stock.