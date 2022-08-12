Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Projected To Shrink By -49.15% Or More

In recent trading session, Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $56.99 trading at $0.63 or 1.12% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $38.87B. That most recent trading price of JCI’s stock is at a discount of -43.48% from its 52-week high price of $81.77 and is indicating a premium of 20.13% from its 52-week low price of $45.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.97 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.34 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.12%, in the last five days JCI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/11/22 when the stock touched $56.99 price level, adding 0.35% to its value on the day. Johnson Controls International plc’s shares saw a change of -30.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.17% in past 5-day. Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) showed a performance of 19.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.39 million shares which calculate 1.67 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $64.19 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.22% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $54.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $85.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -49.15% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.25% for stock’s current value.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Johnson Controls International plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -18.78% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.21% while that of industry is 6.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.56 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.98 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 150.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.59%.

JCI Dividends

Johnson Controls International plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97.00% institutions for Johnson Controls International plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Dodge & Cox Inc is the top institutional holder at JCI for having 62.25 million shares of worth $3.54 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 9.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 59.43 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.38 billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 32.58 million shares of worth $1.85 billion or 4.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 20.28 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.15 billion in the company or a holder of 2.91% of company’s stock.