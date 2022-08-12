Is Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX), -129.35% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) saw 1.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.76 trading at -$0.02 or -0.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $481.68M. That closing price of LXRX’s stock is at a discount of -129.35% from its 52-week high price of $6.33 and is indicating a premium of 52.54% from its 52-week low price of $1.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.59 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.72%, in the last five days LXRX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/08/22 when the stock touched $2.76 price level, adding 8.61% to its value on the day. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -29.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.60% in past 5-day. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) showed a performance of -6.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.24 million shares which calculate 2.95 days to cover the short interests.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -23.10% in the current quarter and calculating 12.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -63.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $50k for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $50k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.80% during past 5 years.

LXRX Dividends

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 08 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.63% institutions for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Artal Group S.A. is the top institutional holder at LXRX for having 71.18 million shares of worth $148.76 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 47.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BVF Inc., which was holding about 14.36 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.60% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $30.01 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.12 million shares of worth $4.43 million or 1.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.92 million shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.39 million in the company or a holder of 1.28% of company’s stock.