Is Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Expensive At $43.28? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $43.28 trading at -$1.0 or -2.26% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $90.62B. That most recent trading price of ENB’s stock is at a discount of -10.14% from its 52-week high price of $47.67 and is indicating a premium of 16.34% from its 52-week low price of $36.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.08 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.54 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.26%, in the last five days ENB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/11/22 when the stock touched $43.28 price level, adding 2.92% to its value on the day. Enbridge Inc.’s shares saw a change of 13.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.38% in past 5-day. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) showed a performance of 6.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 39.5 million shares which calculate 13.79 days to cover the short interests.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Enbridge Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 3.12% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 5.94% while that of industry is 15.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 14.90% in the current quarter and calculating 11.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $9.89 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.24 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $9.06 billion and $9.88 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 9.10% while estimating it to be 3.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 94.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.35%.

ENB Dividends

Enbridge Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 03 and November 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 54.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54.05% institutions for Enbridge Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada is the top institutional holder at ENB for having 154.32 million shares of worth $6.69 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 7.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, which was holding about 78.03 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.38 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 26.17 million shares of worth $1.14 billion or 1.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19.86 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $861.64 million in the company or a holder of 0.98% of company’s stock.