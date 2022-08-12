Is Cassava Sciences Inc.’s -81.78% Fall This Year Is A Better Investing Opportunity?

In last trading session, Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) saw 1.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.85 trading at $0.03 or 0.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $780.11M. That closing price of SAVA’s stock is at a discount of -537.33% from its 52-week high price of $126.51 and is indicating a premium of 30.28% from its 52-week low price of $13.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.48 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.15%, in the last five days SAVA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/11/22 when the stock touched $19.85 price level, adding 7.59% to its value on the day. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -54.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.68% in past 5-day. Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) showed a performance of -15.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.18 million shares which calculate 12.65 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $69.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 71.23% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $124.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -524.69% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 59.7% for stock’s current value.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cassava Sciences Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -59.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -134.15% while that of industry is 11.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -230.80% in the current quarter and calculating -79.20% decrease in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.40% during past 5 years.

SAVA Dividends

Cassava Sciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 19 and April 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26.40% institutions for Cassava Sciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SAVA for having 2.7 million shares of worth $100.42 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 6.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.97 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $73.34 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.04 million shares of worth $38.56 million or 2.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.86 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $24.23 million in the company or a holder of 2.15% of company’s stock.