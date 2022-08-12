Is Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s (NASDAQ:APDN) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $4.52?

In last trading session, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) saw 2.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.52 trading at -$0.09 or -1.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $40.00M. That closing price of APDN’s stock is at a discount of -62.61% from its 52-week high price of $7.35 and is indicating a premium of 86.28% from its 52-week low price of $0.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 41.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.66 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.32 in the current quarter.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.95%, in the last five days APDN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/05/22 when the stock touched $4.52 price level, adding 35.89% to its value on the day. Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of 12.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved -21.25% in past 5-day. Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) showed a performance of 458.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.27 million shares which calculate 1 days to cover the short interests.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Applied DNA Sciences Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 32.94% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 20.88% while that of industry is 6.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 30.40% in the current quarter and calculating 56.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 105.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.13 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.09 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 36.80% during past 5 years.

APDN Dividends

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 09 and February 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.97% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.60% institutions for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at APDN for having 0.46 million shares of worth $0.98 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 5.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.21 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.46 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.12 million shares of worth $0.26 million or 1.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 87412.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.19 million in the company or a holder of 0.97% of company’s stock.