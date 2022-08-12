Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Jumped 5.39% In A Week. Can It Continue Rising?

In recent trading session, Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT) saw 0.94 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.18 trading at $0.09 or 0.43% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.87B. That most recent trading price of IRT’s stock is at a discount of -28.13% from its 52-week high price of $28.42 and is indicating a premium of 11.54% from its 52-week low price of $19.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.33 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.43%, in the last five days IRT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/12/22 when the stock touched $22.18 price level, adding 0.67% to its value on the day. Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.39% in past 5-day. Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT) showed a performance of 7.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.38 million shares which calculate 3.41 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $26.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.76% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $23.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -35.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.7% for stock’s current value.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Independence Realty Trust Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -7.96% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 28.57% while that of industry is 9.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 45.50% in the current quarter and calculating -82.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 148.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $156.28 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $159.36 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $60.59 million and $76.8 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 157.90% while estimating it to be 107.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 160.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.00%.

IRT Dividends

Independence Realty Trust Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 26 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.28% institutions for Independence Realty Trust Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at IRT for having 39.46 million shares of worth $1.04 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 17.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 24.33 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $643.27 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.4 million shares of worth $169.1 million or 2.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.38 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $132.19 million in the company or a holder of 2.88% of company’s stock.