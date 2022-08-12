Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Is 63.61% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In last trading session, Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) saw 4.13 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.16 trading at $0.02 or 0.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $33.24M. That closing price of HSCS’s stock is at a discount of -89.87% from its 52-week high price of $6.00 and is indicating a premium of 63.61% from its 52-week low price of $1.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.64%, in the last five days HSCS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 08/08/22 when the stock touched $3.16 price level, adding 25.65% to its value on the day. Heart Test Laboratories Inc.’s shares saw a change of 85.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.61% in past 5-day. Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) showed a performance of 127.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26380.0 shares which calculate 0.08 days to cover the short interests.

HSCS Dividends

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for Heart Test Laboratories Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.