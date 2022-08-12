GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Could Really Rise To $95.00 In 12 Months, According To Analysts.

In recent trading session, GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO) saw 0.97 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $48.60 trading at -$2.69 or -5.24% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.54B. That most recent trading price of GXO’s stock is at a discount of -117.94% from its 52-week high price of $105.92 and is indicating a premium of 21.65% from its 52-week low price of $38.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.13 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.62 in the current quarter.

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.24%, in the last five days GXO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/11/22 when the stock touched $48.60 price level, adding 6.68% to its value on the day. GXO Logistics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -43.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.72% in past 5-day. GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO) showed a performance of 27.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.34 million shares which calculate 2.78 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $72.31 to the stock, which implies a rise of 32.79% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $52.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $95.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -95.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.0% for stock’s current value.

GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GXO Logistics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -41.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 34.93% while that of industry is 15.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.11 billion for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.21 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 589.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.99%.

GXO Dividends

GXO Logistics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85.89% institutions for GXO Logistics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at GXO for having 11.16 million shares of worth $796.49 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 9.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 9.35 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $666.75 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.98 million shares of worth $212.59 million or 2.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.93 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $126.81 million in the company or a holder of 2.55% of company’s stock.