ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG) -3.26% Down Over The Last Seven Days. Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$4.57?

In recent trading session, ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG) saw 0.83 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.30 trading at -$3.95 or -17.75% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.88B. That most recent trading price of FORG’s stock is at a discount of -167.1% from its 52-week high price of $48.88 and is indicating a premium of 34.75% from its 52-week low price of $11.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 444.30K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ForgeRock Inc. (FORG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.21 in the current quarter.

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -17.75%, in the last five days FORG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/10/22 when the stock touched $18.30 price level, adding 24.32% to its value on the day. ForgeRock Inc.’s shares saw a change of -16.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.26% in past 5-day. ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG) showed a performance of 9.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.97 million shares which calculate 2.91 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.95% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $17.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -63.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 7.1% for stock’s current value.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ForgeRock Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 37.18% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 52.81% while that of industry is 2.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $47.19 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $55.99 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

FORG Dividends

ForgeRock Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 72.39% institutions for ForgeRock Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at FORG for having 3.88 million shares of worth $85.11 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 11.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Meritech Capital Associates IV, L.L.C., which was holding about 3.46 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $75.91 million.

On the other hand, Baron Discovery Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.66 million shares of worth $14.42 million or 1.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.61 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $13.16 million in the company or a holder of 1.83% of company’s stock.