Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) Has Recovered 140.51% To Date, But An Additional -33.29% Is Possible.

In recent trading session, Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.94 trading at -$0.25 or -1.76% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.16B. That most recent trading price of ERF’s stock is at a discount of -33.29% from its 52-week high price of $18.58 and is indicating a premium of 65.71% from its 52-week low price of $4.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.51 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Enerplus Corporation (ERF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.64 in the current quarter.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.76%, in the last five days ERF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/11/22 when the stock touched $13.94 price level, adding 2.86% to its value on the day. Enerplus Corporation’s shares saw a change of 34.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.79% in past 5-day. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) showed a performance of 17.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.04 million shares which calculate 1.78 days to cover the short interests.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Enerplus Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 21.80% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 176.29% while that of industry is 20.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 455.60% in the current quarter and calculating 138.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 24.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -11.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 129.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 28.22%.

ERF Dividends

Enerplus Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 17 and February 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 56.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 56.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 56.32% institutions for Enerplus Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. KGH Ltd is the top institutional holder at ERF for having 12.34 million shares of worth $156.72 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 5.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ninepoint Partners LP, which was holding about 10.0 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $132.3 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.32 million shares of worth $40.58 million or 1.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.84 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $23.37 million in the company or a holder of 0.78% of company’s stock.