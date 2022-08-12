Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Gained Nearly 12.10% Last Month.

In recent trading session, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) saw 4.04 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.42 trading at $0.3 or 1.83% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.19B. That most recent trading price of DNB’s stock is at a discount of -28.81% from its 52-week high price of $21.15 and is indicating a premium of 16.75% from its 52-week low price of $13.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.74 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.15 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.3 in the current quarter.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.83%, in the last five days DNB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/12/22 when the stock touched $16.42 price level, adding 0.24% to its value on the day. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -21.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.23% in past 5-day. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) showed a performance of 12.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.52 million shares which calculate 4.89 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.11 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.08% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $15.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $24.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -46.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.6% for stock’s current value.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -18.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2.73% while that of industry is 5.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 3.40% in the current quarter and calculating 6.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $559.29 million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $614 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -21.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 73.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.40%.

DNB Dividends

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 02 and November 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.29% institutions for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is the top institutional holder at DNB for having 88.28 million shares of worth $1.45 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 20.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Thomas H Lee Partners Lp, which was holding about 57.87 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $950.48 million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 15.07 million shares of worth $247.57 million or 3.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.56 million shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $124.22 million in the company or a holder of 1.74% of company’s stock.