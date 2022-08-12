DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Has Risen By 58.19 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In last trading session, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) saw 28.03 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.54 trading at -$0.81 or -4.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.39B. That closing price of DKNG’s stock is at a discount of -248.33% from its 52-week high price of $64.58 and is indicating a premium of 47.3% from its 52-week low price of $9.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 24.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 21.32 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For DraftKings Inc. (DKNG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 32 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 14 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.83 in the current quarter.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.19%, in the last five days DKNG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/11/22 when the stock touched $18.54 price level, adding 8.67% to its value on the day. DraftKings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -32.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.33% in past 5-day. DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) showed a performance of 58.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 40.1 million shares which calculate 2.28 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25.45 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.15% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $16.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $52.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -180.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 13.7% for stock’s current value.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that DraftKings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -20.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 9.52% while that of industry is 10.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -9.20% in the current quarter and calculating 18.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 62.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

23 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $435.14 million for the same. And 23 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $454.27 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $297.61 million and $219.83 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 46.20% while estimating it to be 106.60% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -6.80%.

DKNG Dividends

DraftKings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 24 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58.79% institutions for DraftKings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.