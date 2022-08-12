Does DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Look Expensive At $5.66? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) saw 1.26 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.66 trading at $0.12 or 2.26% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.74B. That most recent trading price of DBRG’s stock is at a discount of -51.06% from its 52-week high price of $8.55 and is indicating a premium of 20.67% from its 52-week low price of $4.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.9 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.88 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.26%, in the last five days DBRG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/12/22 when the stock touched $5.66 price level, adding 0.7% to its value on the day. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -33.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.65% in past 5-day. DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) showed a performance of 9.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25.09 million shares which calculate 2.63 days to cover the short interests.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that DigitalBridge Group Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -30.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 76.67% while that of industry is 0.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 86.20% in the current quarter and calculating -137.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $284.17 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $297.66 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $237.19 million and $252.17 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 19.80% while estimating it to be 18.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.60% during past 5 years.

DBRG Dividends

DigitalBridge Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.66 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.66% institutions for DigitalBridge Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at DBRG for having 74.98 million shares of worth $539.88 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 12.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 44.26 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $318.66 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 28.57 million shares of worth $205.7 million or 4.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 24.66 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $171.67 million in the company or a holder of 4.13% of company’s stock.