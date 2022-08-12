Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DMS) Gained 43.54% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In last trading session, Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DMS) saw 28.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.11 trading at $0.93 or 78.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $130.17M. That closing price of DMS’s stock is at a discount of -350.24% from its 52-week high price of $9.50 and is indicating a premium of 50.24% from its 52-week low price of $1.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 48380.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 52.98K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DMS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 78.81%, in the last five days DMS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/11/22 when the stock touched $2.11 price level, adding 38.66% to its value on the day. Digital Media Solutions Inc.’s shares saw a change of -55.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 43.54% in past 5-day. Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DMS) showed a performance of 64.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.13 million shares which calculate 2.16 days to cover the short interests.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -166.70% in the current quarter and calculating 40.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $98.81 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $111.98 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

DMS Dividends

Digital Media Solutions Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 24 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DMS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.15% institutions for Digital Media Solutions Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. S SQUARED TECHNOLOGY CORP. is the top institutional holder at DMS for having 0.38 million shares of worth $1.37 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 1.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.16 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.59 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.14 million shares of worth $0.51 million or 0.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 84770.0 shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.14 million in the company or a holder of 0.23% of company’s stock.