Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Up Almost 15.97% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In recent trading session, Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $60.37 trading at $0.1 or 0.17% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $41.60B. That most recent trading price of CTVA’s stock is at a discount of -6.06% from its 52-week high price of $64.03 and is indicating a premium of 32.55% from its 52-week low price of $40.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Corteva Inc. (CTVA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 17 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.22 in the current quarter.

Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.17%, in the last five days CTVA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/11/22 when the stock touched $60.37 price level, adding 1.11% to its value on the day. Corteva Inc.’s shares saw a change of 27.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.15% in past 5-day. Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) showed a performance of 15.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.54 million shares which calculate 2.13 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $65.90 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.39% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $50.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $74.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -22.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 17.18% for stock’s current value.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Corteva Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 16.94% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 20.00% while that of industry is 13.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -57.10% in the current quarter and calculating 100.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.6 billion for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.89 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $2.03 billion and $3.48 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 28.20% while estimating it to be 11.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 29.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 149.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.71%.

CTVA Dividends

Corteva Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 01 and November 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.35% institutions for Corteva Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CTVA for having 80.76 million shares of worth $4.9 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 11.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 61.24 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.71 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 20.97 million shares of worth $1.27 billion or 2.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.5 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $999.96 million in the company or a holder of 2.28% of company’s stock.