Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Stock Has Fallen -48.84% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In last trading session, Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) saw 3.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.65 trading at -$0.09 or -1.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.90B. That closing price of COMP’s stock is at a discount of -280.65% from its 52-week high price of $17.70 and is indicating a premium of 28.6% from its 52-week low price of $3.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.87 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Compass Inc. (COMP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.14 in the current quarter.

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.90%, in the last five days COMP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/10/22 when the stock touched $4.65 price level, adding 5.87% to its value on the day. Compass Inc.’s shares saw a change of -48.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.93% in past 5-day. Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) showed a performance of 9.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.88 million shares which calculate 3.32 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31.11% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -82.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.53% for stock’s current value.

Compass Inc. (COMP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Compass Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -47.40% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 34.44% while that of industry is 2.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -600.00% in the current quarter and calculating 52.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.12 billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.14 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -56.50% during past 5 years.

COMP Dividends

Compass Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 64.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 64.37% institutions for Compass Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the top institutional holder at COMP for having 132.37 million shares of worth $1.04 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 30.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Discovery Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 19.76 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $155.34 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 7.23 million shares of worth $56.81 million or 1.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.11 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $48.03 million in the company or a holder of 1.43% of company’s stock.