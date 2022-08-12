China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Falls -3.40%, But An Additional Plunge May Follow.

In recent trading session, China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) saw 0.85 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.26 trading at -$0.25 or -3.40% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $94.89B. That most recent trading price of LFC’s stock is at a discount of -33.47% from its 52-week high price of $9.69 and is indicating a premium of 4.55% from its 52-week low price of $6.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 719.61K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.40%, in the last five days LFC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/11/22 when the stock touched $7.26 price level, adding 3.97% to its value on the day. China Life Insurance Company Limited’s shares saw a change of -8.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.16% in past 5-day. China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) showed a performance of -3.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.01 million shares which calculate 1.56 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $26.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 72.08% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $26.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $26.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -258.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -258.13% for stock’s current value.

China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that China Life Insurance Company Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -19.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -15.71% while that of industry is -13.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.60% during past 5 years.

LFC Dividends

China Life Insurance Company Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.19% institutions for China Life Insurance Company Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership is the top institutional holder at LFC for having 5.34 million shares of worth $38.73 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Credit Suisse AG, which was holding about 1.53 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.12 million.

On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and DFA Emerging Markets Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.77 million shares of worth $5.61 million or 0.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.43 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.15 million in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.