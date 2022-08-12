CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Could Experience -84.67% Growth

In last trading session, CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) saw 1.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.38 trading at -$0.11 or -7.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.14M. That closing price of CEAD’s stock is at a discount of -878.26% from its 52-week high price of $13.50 and is indicating a premium of 31.16% from its 52-week low price of $0.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.70 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.38%, in the last five days CEAD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/11/22 when the stock touched $1.38 price level, adding 12.66% to its value on the day. CEA Industries Inc.’s shares saw a change of -71.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.21% in past 5-day. CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) showed a performance of 1.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.27 million shares which calculate 0.06 days to cover the short interests.

CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.80% during past 5 years.

CEAD Dividends

CEA Industries Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15.89% institutions for CEA Industries Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. is the top institutional holder at CEAD for having 0.26 million shares of worth $0.66 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Lynwood Capital Management Inc., which was holding about 0.23 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.56 million.